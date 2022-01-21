‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Gets in Valentine’s Mood With Lingerie Amid Third Pregnancy

Valentine’s Day may be a month away, but Tori Roloff is already preparing. The Little People, Big World star, who is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Zach Roloff, took a moment to give fans a peak at the red lingerie she recently purchased.

Shortly after returning from their family vacation to Cannon Beach, Oregon, the pregnant reality TV star took to her Instagram Story to show off her sexy new attire – blue silk pajamas and lacy red lingerie – admitting that “it’s not every day that I show lingerie on my Instagram, but here we are,” according to In Touch Weekly, which captured a screenshot of the clip. In the short video, Roloff went on to share that she has “completely become obsessed with Mentionables,” noting that she previously shared some of their items on her account. What does Roloff love so much about Mentionables? The TLC star shared that she loves “the women who run the company. And then I also love how they don’t show lingerie on other girls, so it just makes it easier to not compare yourself.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The intimate peek comes as Roloff awaits the arrival of baby No. 3. Already proud parents to 4-year-old son Jackson and 2-year-old daughter Lilah, Roloff and her husband shared the exciting life update in November that their family of four would soon be expanding to a family of five. At the time, Roloff shared a gallery of images as she announced, “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!” The news came after Roloff suffered a miscarriage in March at six weeks pregnant.

In the weeks since announcing her pregnancy, Roloff has continued to take fans with her through her pregnancy journey. Roloff has shared numerous stunning baby bump photos while also candidly opening up about her struggles amid her third pregnancy. Her latest update came on Thursday, when she shared a black and white photo of herself cradling her baby bump. She captioned the post, “grow baby grow,” sharing that she was “focusing my thoughts on how BA this body is to be able to grow a baby instead of the extra love (as zach puts it) that’s popped up everywhere. I just love this babe so much already.”

Roloff and Zach have been together for more than a decade now, having first met back in 2010 while Roloff worked at Roloff Farms. After Zach dropped to one knee and popped the question in 2014, the couple tied the knot in front of nearly 200 guests at the Roloff family farm in July 2015. They welcomed their first child, Jackson, in May 2017, with little Lilah joining their brood in November 2019.