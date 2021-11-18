‘Little People, Big World’: Zach and Tori Roloff Expecting Third Child

Congratulations are in order for Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff. On Wednesday, Tori and Zach announced that they are expecting their third child together, per Us Weekly. The pair are already parents to daughter Lilah, 23 months, and son Jackson, 4.

On Instagram, Tori posted several photos to announce the happy news. She first posted a photo of a sign that read, “Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022.” Tori also posted a snap of the family of four together and another of just her and her husband as they held up her sonogram photo. She wrote alongside the photos, “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

Tori and Zach’s pregnancy news comes several months after they opened up about a heartbreaking loss. In March, Tori wrote on Instagram that she was due to share the news about a pregnancy, but she later experienced a miscarriage. At the time, she posted a photo of her positive pregnancy test alongside a hand-stitched portrait of her family. The portrait also included what appeared to be a figure of Jesus holding a baby, meant to represent the child that the couple lost.

Tori wrote that everything was going well with her pregnancy. However, she found out that she had lost her pregnancy during her first ultrasound appointment. The Little People, Big World star felt as though it was important to share the news even though the family was in mourning. She wrote, “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

“Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child,” she continued. “I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day. I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone. I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me.”