‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Has Shared Some Sweet Maternity Photos

The Little People, Big World family is about to grow by one, and Tori Roloff hasn’t shied away from taking fans long with her on her pregnancy journey. As she counts down the days to her baby’s arrival, the pregnant TLC star has taken the opportunity to share a number of sweet baby bump photos with her fans, candidly discussing the highs and lows of pregnancy.

Already parents to 2-year-old daughter Lilah and 4-year-old son Jackson, Roloff and her husband Zach Roloff announced in November 2021 that they were expecting their third child together. Sharing that their bundle of joy on the way was set to arrive this spring, the pregnancy announcement marked the first of what would be several maternity photos shared by the proud mom throughout her third pregnancy. In the weeks since that announcement, Roloff has documented her growing baby bump on social media for her followers, taking the time to open up about her pregnancy as she approaches her due date. Keep scrolling to see some of Roloff’s most stunning maternity photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pregnancy Announcement

Roloff’s first baby bump photo from her third pregnancy came in the pregnancy announcement itself. In a Nov. 17-dated post, the Little People, Big World star announced, “we are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!” The announcement was made alongside a gallery of images, and while the first photo in the carousel focused on an announcement board, the second image showed a glowing Roloff delicately cradling her already visible baby bump as she was surrounded with the rest of her family.

First Official Baby Bump Photo

The first official picture of Roloff’s baby bump outside of the pregnancy announcement came on Dec. 15 as she and her family visited Williamsburg, Virginia. A gallery of four images included two showcasing Roloff’s growing belly, with the carousel beginning with a sweet image of the soon-to-be mom of three cradling her bump in an all-black outfit. The carousel ended with a photo of Roloff and her husband.

“Walkin’ this bump around has also been easier than I thought and I realized this is the first bump pic I’ve taken this pregnancy! I am just so thankful to be feeling good and that baby is healthy,” Roloff captioned the post in part. “Jackson also wanted to take photos this whole trip and that last photo is credit to him!! My photographer heart is so proud!”

Pregnancy Update

Roloff returned to Instagram just days later on Dec. 19 for “a little pregnancy update.” Sharing two photos of her silhouette as she stood in front of a Christmas tree, Roloff candidly opened up about her difficult to “get excited” about her current pregnancy in the wake of a miscarriage, writing, “I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy.”

“I’m starting to feel baby move pretty consistently and that has really helped me relax and enjoy these moments with our sweet babe,” she later wrote in the post. “My first trimester was pretty miserable. I slept a ton. Couldn’t eat anything. And I was bloated beyond belief. I was convinced it was a girl. My second trimester (gosh it’s gone by SO fast!) has been a lot better. Less bloat. More appetite, and I feel like I am moving and feeling good this time around! Now I think it’s a boy. Haha who knows!”

Roloff added that she is “so grateful to God for this gift. This pure and whole gift and I am so thankful that my body is capable of growing this sweet life.” She concluded the post by writing, “I can’t believe this is our last Christmas without him/her!”

Christmas Eve

Roloff again gave a glimpse at her belly in a Christmas Eve family photo featuring herself, her husband, and their two oldest children. In the photo, the family of four, soon to be five, posed in front of the Christmas tree. The post also included a few photos of little Jackson and Lilah as they opened up presents. Roloff shared the photo with the caption, “Merry Christmas Eve! I love the tradition of family, one gift, and dad reading the Christmas story!!”

Christmas Day

While Roloff didn’t share another photo of her baby bump on Christmas Day, she did take a moment to open up about her pregnancy. Sharing a series of images from Christmas morning, the TLC star revealed that her son felt our baby move for the first time today and it brought tears to my eyes and reminded me how lucky I really am.”

Halfway Point

Roloff marked the halfway point in her pregnancy with two new maternity photos on Dec. 28. In the images, the pregnant reality star wore a black dress and cradled her baby bump as she posed for the camera maid a chilly and snowy backdrop. She wrote, “…and we’re half way there!” The post marked Roloff’s last bumpdate shared to her profile, though she has continued to post photos and pregnancy updates to her Instagram Story in the days since.