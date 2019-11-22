‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Zach

Party of four! Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their second child, daughter Lilah Ray, on Tuesday Nov. 19 at 6:52 p.m., the happy new parentstold PEOPLE.

The TLC stars, already parents to 2-year-old son Jackson, told the outlet Thursday, “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Baby Lilah weighed 8 lbs, 9 oz. at birth and was measured at 18 1/2 inches long, the new parents revealed, sharing a photo of their little one on Instagram not long after.

Tori and Zach first announced they were expecting a second child in May, writing alongside photos of Jackson wearing a “Big Brother” shirt, “Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November. Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

While Zach’s mom Amy Roloff revealed that her new granddaughter would be a little person in a since-deleted Facebook Live video in early November, Tori and Zach said in July they wouldn’t be doing any extra testing to learn if their daughter would inherit her father’s genes for dwarfism during the pregnancy.

“So everyone keeps asking after seeing the ultrasound of baby girl if she is a little person or average height, and the answer is we don’t know, and we won’t know until she’s born,” Tori wrote on Instagram at the time.

“[You] can find out through an amniotic draw if you’re having a dwarf or not, but Zach and I opted out of that just because we don’t care either way,” she continued. “We also just don’t have a lot of risk involved with it. … We love her and we can’t wait to meet her.”

“They do track dwarfism from 24 weeks to like 32-ish weeks,” she added. “That’s when we found out with Jackson, but it’s never a diagnosis until they’re born.”

Congratulations to the Roloff family!

