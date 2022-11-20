'Little People, Big World' Star Moving Away to Arizona Due to Family Drama

One of the stars of Little People, Big World is reportedly on the move. According to The Sun, Matt Roloff's girlfriend Caryn Chandler is moving to Arizona full-time. The reported move comes as there have been issues between members of the family due to the sale of Roloff Farms.

Amid ongoing issues for the Roloff family, Chandler and Matt have been spending more time in Surprise, Arizona, where they own a home. However, The Sun reported that Chandler wants to make a permanent move to the state. A source claimed, "Caryn is planning to move to Arizona full-time, likely by January." The insider continued to express that Chandler is already in the process of making the move happen, which has involved her renting out her Oregon house.

"She's been wanting to relocate there for so long, and she and Matt often stay at their vacation home on weekends, but this would be permanent," they said. "She is moving first without Matt to get settled, she's going to rent her house out in Oregon. They want to start planning for the future." Considering that Chandler is reportedly moving to Arizona, this would mean that she would be taking a step back from filming Little People, Big World. But, as of right now, it's unclear whether Matt would follow her lead.

"Caryn still doesn't know if Matt is done with the show, but she definitely is and she wants to get away from all the drama going on with the family," the source continued. "She's letting him make his own decision about it, but she'd rather not be involved anymore." The Sun previously reported that Chandler was done with Little People, Big World amid the ongoing family drama. So, it's not totally surprising to hear that she's reportedly planning to move to Arizona on a permanent basis. In early November, the publication reported that Chandler did not want to be involved with Little People, Big World any longer.

At the time, the outlet even shared that Chandler was considering moving to Arizona with Matt, with a source saying, "Caryn is ready to just have Matt hand the farm over and they can go to Arizona and retire. That would be her dream scenario, but whether Matt agrees is yet to be decided." Based on the publication's most recent report, it seems as though Chandler is on her way to making that dream scenario her reality.