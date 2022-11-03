Fans Think 'Little People, Big World' Star Has Quit the Show

Little People, Big World fans have some questions about one of the stars of the series. According to InTouch Weekly, some viewers have wondered whether Caryn Chandler, Matt Roloff's girlfriend, has left the show. But, what's the truth of the matter?

The rumor about Chandler potentially leaving the series began after The Sun reported that she quit the show. A source told the publication, "Caryn is completely done. She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air, and too much family drama." They continued, "She feels as though she's the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn't want to be a part of it anymore." InTouch Weekly noted that they reached out to reps for TLC for comment, but they did not immediately respond. Additionally, Chandler has made no mention of quitting the TLC series.

Apparently, Matt would be on board with filming another season of Little People, Big World. While Chandler reportedly isn't interested in heading back to film, she would support her boyfriend if he wants to do so. An insider said, "She's letting Matt decide whether or not he wants to do another season. She is okay with whatever he decides." The source added, "He respects her decision to quit, and they are talking things through together."

These rumors emerged amidst some drama between the family members concerning the sale of Roloff Farms. In particular, there has been strife between Matt and his son, Zach Roloff, over the sale of the farm. Based on The Sun's report, it seems as though Chandler wants the drama to end. A source claimed that she would be interested in Matt selling off the farm completely so that they can retire in a different state.

"Caryn is ready to just have Matt hand the farm over and they can go to Arizona and retire," a source claimed. "That would be her dream scenario, but whether Matt agrees is yet to be decided." It doesn't seem as though Matt is ready to give up on Roloff Farms just yet though. He recently announced that instead of selling off a portion of the farm, he has decided to turn it into a short-term rental situation. Matt shared on Instagram, "We realize this #staycations style homes aren't for everyone but it's my hope many families will be able to pull together and have family reunions in this home. Who knows maybe even our family will reunite one weekend at the old house.. at this point … we are not live yet but working feaverously (sic) to get it ready before year end."