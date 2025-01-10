‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Reveals Shaggy Hair Transformation, and We’re a Little Confused

Is Matt Roloff rocking a brand new ‘do? The Little People, Big World star has fans weighing in on his new look as he returned to Instagram following a two-month social media break, and we’re honestly a little confused.

The 63-year-old TLC personality posted a shirtless selfie on Tuesday, Jan. 7 showing himself at the beach and rocking some wavy long locks. Roloff has had a similar short haircut for years, so the new look took people by surprise, although some inconsistencies in the photo point to the hairstyle being the result of either AI or photo editing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Lovin’ my best life! Ha,” Roloff wrote on the photo, hinting that he could be joking around with the photo. In the caption, he added, “Livin’ and Lovin’ life.”

The comments were quickly filled with people asking questions. “Is that really your hair?” one person asked, as another joked, “Is it a WIG?” A third said concretely that the hairstyle “can’t be real,” as still another hedged, “Not sure if this is AI or not, so can’t comment.”

Other commenters couldn’t help but compare Roloff to Sister Wives star Kody Brown, who has similar long, wavy locks. “Is Kody Brown your brother?” one person asked, as another commented alongside a crying laughing emoji, “You look like that dude from Sister Wives...”

Roloff’s previous Instagram posts had no hint that the reality personality was growing out his hair, and a post shared in November 2024 showed him enjoying a trip to the Virgin Islands with his typical short hair partially hidden under a hat.

Roloff’s new post comes in the wake of what appears to be the end of Little People, Big World following 25 seasons. The network has yet to officially cancel the show, but Roloff previously disclosed in April 2024 that he hadn’t been told of any plans to commence filming again.

“I know I can’t predict the future– It’s my guess that the network can’t either… I do think that TLC did a nice job on the last Tuesday ‘season finale’ episode hedging their bets and putting a nice button on the show and where the family (members that still participate) stands,” Roloff wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. “So if LPBW never does come back (in whatever various other forms) I think consensus is they wrapped up the Roloff LPBW crazy train saga pretty good– That’s why many of you felt it was a series finale.”

“So on this matter of whether last Tuesday was the Last LPBW Show forever?? Nobody really knows at this point– I feel very content and satisfied with the Run of shows and the journey we shared with you all!” he continued, concluding, “You never know what the future may bring so if you are me – and apparently TLC too? – I hate saying goodbye, only see ya later!”