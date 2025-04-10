Erika Jayne Addresses ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Casting Speculation After Garcelle Beauvais’ Exit

Erika Jayne is giving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans an update on the Season 15 cast after Garcelle Beauvais announced her surprising exit last month.

The “XXPEN$IVE” singer, 53, told Us Weekly Wednesday that even the Housewives aren’t sure who will be returning for another season at this point. “No one knows who’s coming back,” she confessed. “That’s all up in the air.”

Jayne also weighed in whether or not co-star Sutton Stracke has a path forward with the rest of the ladies after finding herself in conflict with almost everyone in the ongoing 14th season of the Bravo show.

“I really think that’s on Sutton’s shoulders and how she responds to everyone in the cast,” she said. “We’ll see what happens. I guess if she comes back — if all of us come back, because no one really knows — we’ll see where she ends up with the rest of the ladies.”

Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais attend the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless)

RHOBH fans have been speculating about a possible cast shakeup after Beauvais, 58, announced her exit in March after five seasons. “I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills,” Beauvais said at the time in a social media announcement. “It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

She explained, “One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys. Their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. And Jaid is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too,” adding, “And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — I can’t tell you anything now but you’ll know soon.”

Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Kyle Richards on RHOBH (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

The Coming to America actress teased that Bravo fans might see her in the future, despite her decision to step back, noting, “Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime.”

Following Beauvais’ announcement, Jayne revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she had seen her exit coming. “We’ve known that she’s quit for two weeks. We knew this,” the Pretty Mess author said on March 25. “She did not take the cast photo with us [at the reunion], which is a clear indication that, ‘I am leaving.’”