Khloé Kardashian ‘Offended’ by Exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson Treating Her Like a ‘Doormat’

Khloé Kardashian is reflecting on her past relationships after an emotional reunion with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Kardashian, 40, defended her behavior during the tense meeting to sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 27, during the Season 6 finale of The Kardashians Thursday.

Kendall, 29, advised her older sister to “forgive” Odom, 45, after their marriage of seven years ended in disaster in 2016, telling her, “I’m never gonna take away from you the trauma that you were put through, by not only him, but then, in the end, Tristan [Thompson], so I can’t even imagine how you might feel about all these situations.”



Kardashian was frustrated her sisters couldn’t “really understand” where she was coming from. “Anyone that knows my situation or has been in my situation would be a different version of themselves this many years later. It would be foolish not to be. You have to protect yourself and grow,” she explained in a confessional.

Trying to explain her attitude toward Odom and Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, the Good American co-founder told her sisters, “I get offended, whether it be Tristan or Lamar, where these people do these outrageous things and then they see me again and act as if nothing happened. Or they’re like, ‘Oh, I wish I could put my tongue down your throat.’”

“What does it say on my forehead? ‘F—king doormat?’” Khloé asked. “It probably does to these people, because I have been, in so many different ways. But then that gets taken advantage of.”

She continued, “I’m like, all you guys, f— every single person around me, cause everyone loves to say how great I am after, but why don’t you think that before? But it’s really insulting to me.”

Despite her feelings of betrayal toward her exes, Kardashian also saw where Kendall was coming from when it came to ideas of forgiveness.

“I think I definitely could have been nicer, or my tone could have been softer,” she said. “But also, there’s so much going on. I can’t even explain the emotions, the thoughts — the very last time I saw this person was very contentious and negative. It wasn’t good. So, no, is this my best moment in life? No.”

