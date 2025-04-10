‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Shocked to Learn She’s ‘Not Divorced’ From Ex-Husband Amid Engagement to Khesanio Hall on ‘The Next Chapter’ (Exclusive)

Mackenzie McKee is in for a real shock when it comes to amending her custody agreement with ex-husband Josh McKee.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the pregnant reality star’s meeting with a lawyer quickly goes left when she finds out she’s “not divorced” after all — despite planning her future with fiancé Khesanio Hall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Going over her history with Josh, whom she married in 2013 after welcoming their first child, now-13-year-old son Gannon, Mackenzie tells her attorney they’ve now officially been divorced for about a year and a half.



“When I was going through the divorce, I was in a financially really, really rough spot,” explains Mackenzie, who also shares daughter Jaxie, 10, and son Broncs, 7, with her ex. “So I just drew up whatever I could online and he signed it, and then we didn’t go to court.”

Since then, Mackenzie says Josh has not lived up to his half of the parenting plan they initially drew up. “He gets access to the kids every school break. He said, ‘If I don’t have to pay child support, I will provide transportation.’ And he has not done that,” she says. “And he just never worked, never helped, never did anything.”

When Mackenzie began dating Hall back in 2022, however, her now-fiancé “[picked] up all the pieces and has raised these kids ever since.” She notes, “Khesanio, he did more in one month than their dad did in 10 years.”

With wedding bells ringing for the couple, who got engaged in 2024, Mackenzie asks her attorney, “If something happens to me, do they go to their blood father or the one that’s raising them?”

Her attorney confirms that despite Hall’s involvement in the lives of Mackenzie’s children, their father is next in line for custody unless he agrees to allow them to stay with Hall or allows him to adopt them officially. “Would he agree to that, do you think?” she asks Mackenzie.

Play video

“I mean, he’s willingly let a man step in and raise his kids full-time,” the MTV star responds. “Let’s be honest, two weeks out of the year is a vacation. It’s not custody.”

With that in mind, Mackenzie’s attorney thinks it would be best for everyone to rework the parenting plan she has with Josh. There’s just one major sticking point.

“How do you know you’re divorced?” the attorney asks Mackenzie, who responds that she was given paperwork from the court after being told they filed the correct forms for her.

Her lawyer then drops a huge bombshell: “I looked it up. You are not divorced.” Mackenzie looks shocked as she once again is told, “You are not divorced.”

Get the full scoop on Mackenzie’s marital status on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.