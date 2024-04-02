'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Gets to the Bottom of His Health Problem in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Matt Roloff is getting a surprising answer to his esophageal issues! In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of Little People, Big World, the TLC star learns the root of the health issues he's been having after struggling with the feeling of a closed-off esophagus.

Having undergone an endoscopy to help doctors understand why he's been having trouble getting food down, Roloff can be seen recovering on the couch when fiancée Caryn Chandler breaks the news to him about what the doctors found during the procedure to expand his esophagus. "One of the most interesting things, and I don't know if you remember this, [is] your actual esophagus is average size," Chandler tells a half-sedated Roloff, who responds with confusion, "Average size?"

Chandler clarifies, "You do not have a little person esophagus," as Roloff questions, "It's crammed in there?" She explains, "It's kinked. So a normal esophagus goes straight down, then you have a diaphragm, then your stomach. So [the doctor] said yours is longer than your body can handle, so it's pushed to the side. .... poor little esophagus all crammed in there and kinked over."

Roloff jokes that his "guts are squished" upon learning the news, but with time to think about the implications of the diagnosis, things are starting to come together. "It all makes sense," he says later in a confessional. "Yeah, some things, there's too much packed into- there's too much Matt Roloff." Chandler teases, "Too much goodness in there."

As Roloff recovers, he notes that he feels like going into the procedure, he was "all good" and he came out "all bad," wondering, "What's up with that?" Chandler assures him, "No, you didn't come out all bad," adding that "at least now you know why you're having those spells. 'Cause those spells are scary." Roloff tells Chandler to "take a breath and relax" when it comes to his health for now, and she agrees, telling him to continue resting and recovering in the meantime.

See more of Roloff's health journey when Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.