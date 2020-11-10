'Little People, Big World' Siblings Molly and Jacob Roloff Reunite in New Photo

✖

Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff and his sister Molly Silvius reunited in Bend, Oregon Monday. Roloff's wife Isabel Rock shared a photo of the brother-sister reunion on her Instagram to mark the occasion. Both Roloff and Silvius have not appeared on their family's TLC reality series in several years, as the series now focuses on their parents Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff, and their son Zach Roloff. Zach's twin brother Jeremy Roloff also left the show in 2018.

"Molly came to visit," Rock simply wrote in the caption for the photo, adding a heart emoji. Zach's wife Tori Roloff commented on the post, noting how jealous she was. "I hope you guys had a great visit. Can’t say I'm not a little jelly!! Love you guys," Tori wrote. Other Roloff fans were excited to see the sibling reunion. "Cute pic," one fan wrote. "Y’all look so happy! What a fun crew," another wrote.

Although Jacob has not appeared on Little People, Big World since 2016, he and Rock remain active on social media to provide their followers with a look at their lives. Early last month, Rock told fans in an Instagram Q&A session that having children is "definitely" in play for the couple. She did not set a timeline, but the post came after Rock recently gushed about being an aunt to Jeremy and Audrey Roloff's children Ember Jean and Bode James, and Zach and Tori's children Jackson and Lilah. "One of the best things this life has ever given me is the chance to be an aunt," she recently wrote alongside photos of herself with her nieces and nephews.

Rock has also been very honest with her followers about the struggles she and Roloff have faced in their marriage. In a long, now-deleted Instagram caption, Rock revealed that their first year of marriage was "hard" and they have faced several challenges together. "No need to sugar coat it, there have been some rough seas; it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. But our love has only deepened from it all," Rock wrote of the past year. "I share this because it has become too easy to look at people’s lives online and compare yourself. What you don’t see here are the sometimes difficult conversations and challenging moments had between two people trying to figure things out, just like you are."

While Roloff was vocal about his decision to leave Little People, Big World over his differences with the way his family was portrayed, Silvius was not as vocal. She moved to Spokane, Washington, far from the Roloff farm in Oregon, and has been married to Joel Silvius since 2017. She still occasionally makes appearances on her family members' Instagram pages. In August, she was spotted in a photo with Jeremy, Audrey, and their children.