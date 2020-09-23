'Little People, Big World' Alum Jacob Roloff's Wife Isabel Describes 'Hard' Freshman Year of Marriage

✖

Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff is celebrating one year of marriage with his wife, Isabel Rock. On Instagram, Rock opened up about what married life is like with her husband. In a lengthy message penned to her followers, Rock admitted their first year of marriage has been "hard," but noted that she is simply sharing this note from an honest place.

“It would be disingenuous to pretend like this year has been easy for us. (Has this year been “easy” for anybody?) One of the most common phrases I heard from people before we got married was, 'the first year of marriage is the hardest.' I don't know how true it is for everyone — but I guess it has been true for us,” Rock wrote, captioning a photo from her wedding day. She went on to write that the couple has dealt with a myriad of changes and noted that they, like everyone else in the world, has been dealing with these struggles in the midst of a global pandemic.

She added: "A lot of change, transitions, and growth has happened this year for our little family. Then add a global pandemic, the loss of family members, devastating wildfires in our home state. There's been some stressful external factors as well, to say the least."

Even though married life hasn't necessarily been the easiest for the couple, there is still an immense amount of love between them, "No need to sugar coat it, there have been some rough seas; it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. But our love has only deepened from it all," Rock continued. "I share this because it has become too easy to look at people’s lives online and compare yourself. What you don’t see here are the sometimes difficult conversations and challenging moments had between two people trying to figure things out, just like you are."

Rock ended her caption by writing that she expressed this honest message about her marriage in order to let her fans know that not everything they see on social media is as picture-perfect as it may seem. "So the next time you want to compare, remember that comparison is the thief of joy," she concluded. "And remember that it’s so much more important to just love your people hard, exactly where they are than have your life appear a certain way. Focus on how your life feels to you rather than how it looks to anybody else. Everyone has their own journey here, and in the end, “we’re all just walking each other home.”