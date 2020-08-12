'Little People, Big World' Alum Jeremy Roloff and Molly Silvius Reunite With Family in Rare Photos

Jeremy Roloff and sister Molly Silvius reunited over the weekend. The Little People, Big World stars shared a few memories with their sweet families in Spokane, Washington. Audrey Roloff took to her Instagram to share the rare family photo as Roloff, Audrey, Silvius and Joel Silvius all seemed to be enjoying their time together with their kids Ember and Bode.

"Had the best time hanging with aunt Molly and Uncle Joel this weekend and exploring Spokane!" Audrey captioned two photos. "Grateful for long, life-giving days spent outside and warm summer nights accompanied by drinks and the best conversations. We are so blessed by our time with these two and by their hospitality. We are always inspired by their perspectives on things and the way they live so in the moment."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Aug 10, 2020 at 3:33pm PDT

According to InTouch, the kids played with hula hoops and picked flowers in the back yard. By the photos and captioned, it seemed pretty apparent everyone enjoyed the family gathering. Since Silvius quit the TLC show, she moved away with her husband and has mostly stayed out of the spotlight ever since. She has even become a rather rare sighting on her family's social media accounts, despite having her own. However, she has kept hers private, but when she does pop up every now and again on her family's accounts, fans are always glad to see her.

Despite this being a summer of social distancing, the Roloff family has still found a way to stay together during such difficult times. In July, Amy Roloff shared a sweet photo of fiancé Chris Marek, son Zach Roloff and his wife Tori Roloff and her two grandchildren. The photo was a celebration of the family coming back together after spending a large amount of time apart given the circumstances of the pandemic. In the picture, Tori is holing her 7-month-old daughter, Lilah, while Zach holds on to their 3-year-old son Jackson. "I was so excited to have [Zach Roloff] and [Tori Roloff] and kids over - my family for a bbq dinner and just hang out," Roloff captioned the photo.

The family has had quite a few ups and downs in recent years being in the public eye, dealing with divorces and with so many starting families of their own. However, it appears as though they're sticking together and fans seem to be appreciative of each member keeping their followers posted on new chapters.