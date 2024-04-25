Why Katy Perry Wants Jelly Roll to Replace Her on 'American Idol'

Katy Perry's time as a judge on American Idol is coming to a close with Season 22, but the singer already has a name in mind for her replacement. After announcing in February her decision to step away from the long-running singing competition, the "Firework" singer, 39, told E! News earlier this month that she is hoping to see Jelly Roll sitting at the judge's table alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

"I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything," Perry told the outlet of the "Save Me" singer, who served as a guest mentor and coach to the season's Top 24 during the April 8 episode. "So I love him. And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!"

Perry added that ultimately, she wants her replacement to be somebody who is "a truth teller" and isn't "afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way." She said that the future judge needs to be someone who "doesn't read the comments... Unfortunately, when you're a woman and you have an opinion or you're a boss, sometimes you're also considered a B-I-T-C-[H]...so just someone that has a strong sense of self, that listens to their intuition."

After first joining the show in 2018, Perry announced in February, "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat." The singer, who made the announcement during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, added that she loves her fellow judges "so much," and "they figure I've been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming. I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music."

Idol hasn't announced Perry's replacement just yet. A source previously told The Sun the the company's bosses "are looking at several options on how to replace Katy," with names including Jennifer Lopez and Shania Twain being floated as they "are in the frame because they have worked on the show before and are 'safe' faces." There is also reportedly "a push" for Miley Cyrus, but there is some concern that the singer is not a "family-friendly" enough replacement.