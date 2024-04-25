'The Golden Bachelor': Gerry Turner's Daughter Addresses 'Cruelty' Against Family Amid Theresa Nist Divorce

Gerry Turner's daughter is speaking out in defense of her father. After The Golden Bachelor star and wife Theresa Nist announced earlier this month that they were divorcing just three months after tying the knot in a televised ceremony, Gerry's daughter, Angie Turner, has taken to Instagram to address the backlash directed at the former couple.

"It's no surprise the news of my Dad and Theresa choosing to split has sparked a range of emotions and opinions. I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride!" she wrote in a social media post Wednesday. "What has been disheartening is the level of rage and cruelty that our family has been met with."

"My Dad and Theresa are kind, good people that made this decision for them, no one else," she continued. "I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings." Angie concluded by thanking people who have shown "love and compassion" to the former couple, linking to a portion of the Dear Shandy podcast she thought "really nailed" its take on the situation.

In the podcast, Andy Levine expressed, "I 100% believe there was a real, strong romantic connection and even they, at 70 and 72, even they got swept up like kids." The podcast host continued of the quick split, "If anything, I think they should be given credit for ending it so soon. They could have milked this for a year. They could have been like, 'Hey Theresa – let's get some Instagram followers. Let's get some fame. Let's do some red carpet.'" Instead, "to be fair to us and the world, we're gonna end this sooner than anyone would have thought," Levine opined.

As Gerry and Nist announced their breakup earlier this month before filing for divorce officially, the former ABC leading man said that living in different states led to their split. "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and – and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to – dissolve our marriage," Gerry said on Good Morning America.