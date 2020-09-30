✖

Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel Rock may currently be a family of two, but it may not remain that way for much longer. This week, the Little People, Big World family members revealed that they intend to expand their family with little ones of their own.

That revelation came on Monday, as Rock took part in an Instagram Q&A with fans while on a three-hour drive with her husband. According to In Touch Weekly, Rock revealed that she and her husband "definitely play" on having kids. She did not, however, say when they plan on expanding their family or how many little ones they hope to one day have running around their home.

Her remarks came just a day after she gushed over her love of being aunt. Now part of the Roloff family, she is aunt to Jeremy and Audrey Roloff's two children – daughter Ember Jean and son Bode James – as well as Zach and Tori Roloff's two children – Jackson and Lilah. In an Instagram post, Rock, who also confirmed this week that she is "legally a Roloff" but is opting to stick with her maiden name for publicity, opened up about her bond with her nieces and nephews.

"One of the best things this life has ever given me is the chance to be an aunt," she captioned a gallery of images of herself with Ember, Bode, Jackson, and Lilah. 'I hope that these kids know that for as long as I’m living, they always have somebody on their team."

Roloff and Rock tied the knot along the Oregon coast on Sept. 5, 2019. The couple's "intimate ceremony" was officiated by Rock’s brother, Nico, with Roloff's sister, Molly, and her husband acting as their witnesses. The couple held a reception two days after the ceremony to celebrate with family and friends. Marriage, however, has not always been easy. Earlier this month, Rock opened up about her "hard" freshman year of marriage.

In a lengthy post, Rock said that "a lot of change, transitions, and growth has happened this year for our little family." She added, "no need to sugar coat it, there have been some rough seas; it hasn’t been all smooth sailing." Despite those hardships, however, Rock said "our love has only deepened from it all."