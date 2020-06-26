Check out 'Little People, Big World' Alum Molly Roloff's $300K Washington Home

While the rest of her family has put down roots in Oregon, Little People, Big World alum Molly Roloff has been living it up alongside husband Joel Silvius in a $300,000 Washington home. Although Roloff has largely kept out of the spotlight that has shined down on her family members, fans got an up-close look at her stunning property thanks to Amy Roloff's recent visit.

The mom-of-four, who not so long ago moved off of the Roloff family farm and into a new home, headed north earlier this month for the reunion. On June 8, she took to Instagram to document road trip to Spokane, sharing a number of photos of herself with her daughter and son-in-law and providing some never-before-seen images of Roloff's home. Calling the trip "a blast," Amy said that they "went on walks, played games, ate, made bread with Molly and just hang out with them."

The single-story, four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,000 square-foot home, which Roloff and Sulvius purchased in 2018, just two years after her graduation from Whitworth University, features a sleek white kitchen with plenty of counter space, as evidenced in Amy's photos. The home sits on a decent-sized lot, giving the family plenty of room to play a few backyard games. According to The Sun, Roloff's house also boasts a large garage for two cars, and a front porch, where she, her husband, and her mother enjoyed their meals.

According to Amy's Instagram post, her daughter's home also has plenty of activities nearby to keep them occupied. Among the photos were ones showcasing the beautiful scenery, including a pedestrian bridge overlooking a river. The TLC reality star also said that one of her "favorite" bookstores is located nearby, Aunties.

The Little People, Big World star's reunion with her daughter marked a rare occasion that fans got an update about Molly and her life in Washington. Although she once appeared on the popular TLC series, Roloff eventually stopped appearing on Little People, Big World following her move to Washington. In August 2017, she and Silvius tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends on the family’s farm in Oregon. However, after becoming a Mrs., Roloff remained in Spokane, Washington with her husband, only rarely making appearances on her family's social media pages when she's home to visit.