‘Little People, Big World’ Star Jacob Roloff and Wife Isabel Rock Hit Back at Trolls Questioning Income

Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff and wife Isabel Rock hit back at trolls pestering them over their income. Roloff has not appeared on his family’s TLC show since 2016, but he insisted he is making money through his other ventures and wondered why that matters. Last year, Roloff told fans he was “very happy” with his decision to leave the series.

View this post on Instagram The old hang 🚶🏻‍♂️ ———— A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on Jan 28, 2020 at 11:47am PST

Back on Jan. 28, Roloff shared a photo from the Redwood park in California, showing him smoking something among the trees. “The old hang,” Roloff wrote in the caption.

The photo earned hundreds of comments from Roloff’s followers, and many of them were not nice.

“Does this guy work?” one fan asked.

“Amazon.com Out To See by Jacob Roloff,” Roloff quickly replied, referencing his 2018 book.

“Just saying where does he get an income, if not from TLC?” another fan wrote, reports InTouch Weekly.

“Ask yourself why that matters to you, Barb,” Rock replied.

Another fan asked what happened to him, which prompted a long response from a defender.

“He didn’t stay a 10 year old boy,” the fan wrote. “Have a real look at his page. He’s a thought provoker, a humanist, a critical thinker, an environmentalist, a loving husband, an advocate for animals….. what happened was he become someone who I wish there were more of in this world.”

“Thank you for this comment,” Roloff wrote.

Roloff announced he was leaving Little People, Big World in 2016, reportedly because he disagreed with how the show was made.

In Match 2019, Roloff, 23, explained he decided to leave the show after he turned 18 and is “very happy about the decision.”

Roloff and Rock married in September. Like many other reality TV stars, the couple often face trolls, with it getting so bad that Rock suggested some fans unfollow her.

“You can unfollow me,” Rock wrote. “Wait, what? My intention for that is to put it gently, please don’t follow me if you do not resonate with me — my energy or my words.”

“These platforms we have built can definitely be used for good and I witness that all the time, it’s a truly beautiful thing,” she alter wrote of social media. “That is what I intend to use mine for. To share companies and brands I enjoy, to share photos of my experiences as a human on earth, and to share words from my heart. That is really it. If you do not like it, that is more than okay. We are all seeking different things here.”