'Little People, Big World' Season 25 Trailer Reveals Matt Roloff Still Estranged From Son Zach

Little People, Big World is coming back for a brand new season filled with tension and changes in the Roloff family. In the first look trailer of Season 25, Matt Roloff's relationship with son Zach Roloff is still on the rocks, and his engagement to Caryn Chandler isn't seeming to help the father-son reconciliation.

After sharing the happy news of their engagement, Matt and Chandler admit to being nervous about how the other family members will take the news, and Zach refuses to weigh in on the engagement news in a confessional of his own. "I'm not used to being cut off," Chandler admits, as Matt reveals he suspects Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, have committed to staying away from the farm and away from him.

As Zach's mom, Amy Roloff, admits the relationship between her son and ex-husband is "broken," Zach tells the cameras that "the family wasn't put first on multiple occasions [so] that ship all sailed." Matt, meanwhile, is missing time with his three young grandkids – Josiah Luke, Lilah Ray, and Jackson Kyle. "My job as a grandpa is to love my grandkids and that's the sad part, you never get all that time back," he says.

There's tension between Matt and Amy as well, as he wonders if his ex is "gonna make things awkward" after his engagement to Chandler "or if she's OK with it." Amy, meanwhile, is stressed while trying to plan a fundraiser with Matt, Chandler and her husband Chris Marek in an attempt to bring her family together. While the intentions behind the fundraiser are all about family unity, things go off the rails when Amy and Matt butt heads on their vision for the event. Matt says that Amy can go from "micromanager to dictator quicker than me" before telling cameras in a confessional with his ex that she isn't "known for being apologetic." Amy fires back, "You're the one that doesn't take ownership or apologize."

Meanwhile, Zach and his wife Tori have their life turned upside down when Zach is rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, an emergency shunt revision that the TLC personality underwent in February 2023. Tori admits she's "never seen Zach in that much pain," revealing that he cried and worries he was "dying." Amy adds, "Any time a surgeon needs to cut you open, I never consider that minor," as Tori agrees, "We've been sitting on a knife's edge, and we just didn't know it.

Season 25 of Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.