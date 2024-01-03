'Little People, Big World' Season 25 Premiere Date Revealed

Little People, Big World is returning for a new season in the new year! The TLC show premieres another new season on Tuesday, Feb, 20, the network announced, following the Roloff family as they make their way through everything from family feuding and unexpected events to health emergencies.

"Just as the Roloffs settle into a rhythm, family surprises and continued tension give rise to new struggles and questions," TLC says of the season to come. "After an unexpected proposal, [Matt Roloff] and [Caryn Chandler] excitedly look to the future while building their dream home on the farm, but the constant strain on the family makes them wonder what that future will look like."

Meanwhile, as Amy Roloff "continues to enjoy married life" with husband Chris Marek after tying the knot in August 2021, she "remains unsettled by the family strife." In order to try and bring her family together, she decides to throw a fundraiser for a cause that is "near and dear" to her, enlisting Marek, Chandler, and her ex-husband Matt for help. "But it doesn't take long before the stress rises to the surface," TLC teases.

Meanwhile, Amy and Matt's son Zach Roloff and his wife Tori have their lives busy with their three young kids – Josiah Luke, Lilah Ray, and Jackson Kyle. Everything gets turned upside down for the family, however, when Zach is rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

In February 2023, Zach revealed on social media that he had undergone brain surgery to revise the shunt previously placed in his brain to drain cerebrospinal fluid. "Hey everyone I am back home and recovering!" he wrote at the time. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out or came by the house to support Tori and the kids. It's been an emotional week but hopefully on the road to recovery." The Little People, Big World star explained, "I had a shunt revision surgery after getting really sick. The shunt has always been something I've had but became very real this past week for our family."

Tori would go on to describe Zach's health emergency as a "scary 72 hours" for her family but stayed positive when it came to his recovery. "I'm here praying that Zach's recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!" she wrote on Instagram. "You're a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery... and handled it like a rock star. I'm so proud of you."

Little People, Big World premieres a brand new season Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD is produced for TLC by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America Company, in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions.