'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Speaks out After Son Zach's Brain Surgery

Matt Roloff is offering a message of gratitude for the support his family received as his son Zack Roloff recently underwent surgery. Earlier this month, the 32-year-old Little People, Big World star underwent a shunt revision procedure to repair the hollow tube previously placed in his brain and hopefully put an end to his painful migraines, with Roloff revealing in a Sunday Instagram post that the procedure was "successful."

In the post, Roloff sent "the most heartfelt thank-you" to everyone who "prayed and sent warm blessings" during his son's "recent medical emergency." The TLC star added that "it's an understatement to say the entire Roloff Family felt the love and support from so many around the world." Roloff went on to share an update on Zack's condition, revealing that his daughter-in-law, Tori Roloff, who first shared news of Zack's procedure and later told fans he was "doing well and recovering," shared "it was a successful procedure and they both seemed relieved to have it behind them."

"Power of prayer is real and when you pray for Gods Will to be done ... it's not always what You want .. but He does hear our prayers," he continued. "Sometimes we just have to accept Gods will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven."

Roloff said that he and his family "learned this better than ever 7 months ago after loosing my dear old dad so suddenly." His father, Ronald James Roloff, passed away in August 2022 at the age of 84, nearly a year after Roloff announced his father was diagnosed with blood cancer. Roloff explained that throughout the trying ordeals his family has experienced over the past several months, he has learned to "never take life for granted and rejoice in Him each day you have." He shared that the Roloffs are "now thankful that Zach is doing so well and expected a full recovery better than new."

Among the things Roloff isn't taking for getting to spend more time with his mother, Peggy, who celebrated her 81st birthday over the weekend. In the Sunday post, Roloff shared photos and videos from the celebrations, concluding the caption by writing, "i'm Thankful and Blessed to be celebrating my mom Peggy (Huny) 81st birthday with her and her neat circle of friends!" While her 81st birthday marked her first without her husband, Roloff said his mother is "doing amazing and living her best life everyday." He went on to reveal that "after a little celebration at her Apartment complex we took her to her favorite German restaurant."