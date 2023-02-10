'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Updates Fans on Husband Zach's Condition After Emergency Surgery

Zach Roloff is recovering from emergency brain surgery with Tori Roloff by his side. The Little People, Big World star's wife took to Instagram Thursday to share an update on her husband's condition after Zach underwent a shunt revision to repair the hollow tube previously placed in his brain and hopefully put an end to his painful migraines.

"Not exactly how we saw our week going..." Tori began her post, which included photos of Zach laying in his hospital bed covered in electrodes. "Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It's been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!! Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them! We are so incredibly blessed by our neurosurgeon team and their attentiveness to Zach's needs!"

Thanking their friends, family and mother-in-law Amy Roloff for "playing hide n seek for who knows how many hours" while watching grandkids Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 9 months, Tori wrote that she prays Zach's recovery is "quick and easy" and that this procedure "will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!" She concluded, "You're a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery... and handled it like a rockstar. I'm so proud of you."

Amy made sure to give Tori her credit as well in the comments, writing, "You're a trooper as well Tori. I'm glad I could be here so you could be there with him." Zach's father, Matt Roloff, chimed in, "I'm so happy, hopeful and prayerful that this fixes those darn migraines once and for all! Amen."

Tori previously shared about the surgery on her Instagram Story as she asked for prayers. "We discovered Zach's shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning," Tori posted on Wednesday, revealing that while she initially "hesitated" sharing the news, she believes "strongly in prayer and could use some tomorrow." She added, "They say it's routine surgery but it's far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge! Any prayers are greatly appreciated!"