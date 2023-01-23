'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reveals Serious Farm Mishap

The 2023 season is off to a rough start for Roloff Farms. Shortly after welcoming the new year, plunging temperatures and deep freezes resulted in a major mishap on the Little People, Big World family's Oregon property, with patriarch Matt Roloff opening up about the sitatuion with some behind-the-scenes photos of son Jacob Roloff hard at work.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Roloff told fans that he and his team have "been back in Oregon over a week now," and it's already been all hand on deck. According to Roloff, the team already had to repair "some irrigation main lines that broke during the last freeze." The TLC star explained that while they "thought we had everything winterized but the one section of pipe we missed (out of miles of underground waterlines) is the one that had some trapped water." Thankfully, it seemed to be a relatively easy fix, with Roloff sharing photos of his son busy at work as he brushed the fiasco off with, "Oh well. we have that issue behind us. On to the next winter project." Although he didn't share many more details, he did tease that they have been "busy around the clock when i'm on the farm."

Roloff Farms is a beloved part of the Roloff family's history that has been featured on TLC's Little People, Big World. The property is where Roloff and his ex-wife Amy raised their children. In May, however, 16 acres of the 109-acre property were listed for sale with a $4 million asking price, leading to some upheaval between Roloff and his son Zach, who ultimately took a step back from Roloff Farm, though the pair seem to have smoothed things over in the months since. Now, Roloff Farms is looking forward to an all-new adventure: welcoming guests overnight.

Back in November, Roloff announced that he would be taking the Roloff Farms property off the market to instead open the "big house" as an Airbnb-style travel destination. He later told Entertainment Tonight, "all of the families that looked at the farm but couldn't get their heads around the long-term commitment of purchasing it are now gonna be able to stay here as a short-term rental, so I think Airbnb. We're gonna set the farm up for more people to share it, for a week or less than a week. So we're very excited about that."

When opening up about the recent project to take place on the property, Roloff told his followers that the short-term rental "is going amazing" and they are "getting great feedback. It's fun Getting to meet (when i'm here) some very cool folks." He also gave another update about an annual Roloff Farms affair: Pumpkin season. Roloff ended the post, "oh and Yes. we are definitly doing Pumpkin Season 2023."