'Little People, Big World': Zach Roloff Learns He's Been Replaced on the Family Farm in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Zach Roloff has to process the news that his dad Matt Roloff asked his mom Amy Roloff's husband, Chris Marek, to take over the private farm tours that Zach pioneered. The Little People, Big World star took a step back from Roloff Farms over a falling out with his father over the family land but seems taken aback to learn Marek will be taking over his job in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's new episode of the TLC show.

Zach asks Marek if he's still leading public tours during dinner with Amy and his wife Tori Roloff, leading Marek to a topic he's been hesitant to address. "I wanted to ask you about that," he tells Zach. "They're reducing the number of wagon tours down to three and I'll be doing one just for a couple hours a day. And Matt [said] that he might want to ... open it up to private tours if anybody wanted to sign up."

"Are you still not...?" Marek begins to ask, as Zach jumps in, "Oh yeah, no." Marek then asks, "No? Would you hold it against me if I..." as Zach once again chimes in, "No, dude." Marek admits he didn't want to "tick [Zach] off" by taking over private tours, but Zach assures him there are no hard feelings, telling him to look forward to meeting "a lot of cool people" during the job. "They all want to hear your story, but then you'll find yourself [saying], 'I want to hear your story,'" Zach advises.

"Well, fortunately, Zach handled it well when I asked him about ... if he was all right with me doing private tours because that was his thing there on the farm," Marek says in a confessional. "And he seemed to be alright with it, which I'm glad because that would've put me in an awkward position."

In his own confessional, however, Zach does seem upset at private tours being taken over, although he has "nothing against" Marek for doing them. "Private tours was a good job. Met a lot of cool people and I felt like I was good at it," Zach reflects. "Yeah, it was a nice thing. It was fun when it lasted, but it's over now."

"There's a big demand for private tours. I know that. And yeah, when I stepped away from them, my dad kind of just wrote it off," he continues, seemingly annoyed. "But my dad bringing back private tours, trying to sell it off like it's the same thing as me doing private tours. I don't know. I just ... I don't care really." Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.