‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock Actually Married Before Saturday Celebration

While many Little People, Big World fans thought Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock tied the knot on Saturday at Roloff Farms in Oregon, the couple revealed on social media Monday that they actually said “I do” a few days prior on Thursday in a small, intimate ceremony on the Oregon beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Sofia (@isabelsofiarock) on Sep 9, 2019 at 6:45pm PDT

Both Roloff and Rock shared a video full of shots from their big day, overlaid with Rock’s vows. The clips showed them standing together on the edge of a cliff and walking together on the beach, Rock in her white dress and Roloff in his suit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rock explained in the caption of her post that the intimate ceremony was the “best day of [her] life.”

“On Thursday, September 5th we went to the Oregon coast to have an intimate ceremony with my brother Nico, Jacob’s sister Molly, and her husband Joel. It was the best day of my life. Then, on Saturday September 7th we had a reception + dance party with all of our friends and family,” Rock wrote.

“Somehow, that too, was the best day of my life. Those two days were so full of love, joy, and absolute heart. It was everything I have ever dreamed and then some. Here is a sneak peak [sic] into our ceremony, captured by the incredibly talented @goodcostudios. He captured our day effortlessly. I am in awe of this video and how it was created in such a way, it truly captures the emotions felt on this perfect day. We did things our way, on our terms, and we have never been happier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on Sep 9, 2019 at 7:13pm PDT

In his own post, Roloff explained that Rock’s brother, Nico, was the officiant who married them, while his sister Molly and her husband were their witnesses.

“The past 4 days have been completely filled with love and family,” the 22-year-old wrote. “September 5th on the cliffs of Neakahnie I married my love, @isabelsofiarock. The 6th we soaked it in on the coast and headed back to the farm to get ready for our reception on the 7th. Just perfect.

“I could write a long post I’m sure, but I just love so much this lady of mine, my WIFE, and this video will say a lot by itself. I’m still treasuring the freshness of it all.

“My sister @mollyjosilvius and her husband Joel were our witnesses and Isabels brother our officiant; it was … again … just perfect,” he wrote. “Very very grateful for @moniqueserraphotography and @goodcostudios for capturing the ceremony for us forever.”

Fans gushed over the sweet video, leaving adoring comments on both posts.

“So happy you found your soul mate,” one Instagram user wrote.

“So happy for you both,” another said.

“Perfect for y’all,” someone else wrote.

“I can’t hold these tears back this is just beautiful. Congratulations,” another said.

“I love that you chose to have the ceremony in a way that meant the most to you both…but included friends and family in the celebration,” someone else said. “Congratulations…you are a very special couple. And I can’t want to see what the future holds for you both.”

Previously, Roloff’s dad Matt explained to his own Instagram followers that the young couple was “actually getting married on the beach” and that Roloff Farms would host a larger reception.

“Very exciting for them, that’s their favorite spot looking out at the Pacific Ocean, and then they’ll make their way back to the farm for a big party.”

Rock was clearly appreciative of all the work her father-in-law to-be was putting in, commenting, “Thank you for all your help Matt!”

Roloff and Rock announced they had decided to get married in January 2018 after a Christmas Eve proposal in the middle of a frozen lake in Iceland. The two are not involved on Roloff’s family’s TLC show any longer, however, so fans will have to admire their wedding day from social media, as it will not be televised.