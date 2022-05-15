'Little People, Big World' Fans Think Amy Roloff Just Snubbed Her Daughter-in-Law

✖

Fans of Little People, Big World, are always keeping a close eye on the happenings with the Roloff family. It isn't clear if they're trying to stir drama or if they genuinely care about the reality family. The latest bit to grab attention comes from a recent posting on Roloff's page celebrating her twin son's birthday.

One photo featured son Jeremy with his wife Audrey and their kids Ember, Bode and Radley. Then in the second photo, we get to see Zach Roloff with his two children, Jackson and Lilah. Fans were quick to note the absence of Zach Roloff's wife, Tori.

Is it a stretch? Is it too dramatic to think there was some shade tossed at one of her son's wives? According to Hollywood Life, some fans think the puzzle pieces are right in front of them, ready to lock.

"Whether it was just grabbed from other's posts, it seems like I would still pay attention to it and choose different ones," a fan added to a Reddit thread. "I honestly don't think Amy likes Tori anymore. The feeling seems mutual between them," another added.

Is there bad blood between the mother and daughter-in-law? Hollywood Life notes the pair haven't publicly had a falling out, but there is evidence of strain between Tori and Audrey Roloff, stemming from a fight between their husbands. With the latest developments over the sale of the family farm by father Matt Roloff, you have to wonder how the drama will turn out, if it even still exists.

All of the other details about the supposed drama stem from speculation over missing holidays, a reported lack of pregnancy celebration, and the impending premiere of the 23rd season of the TLC show. The new season will premiere on Mat 17, so hopefully they'll waste little time addressing anything if it is bubbling under the surface. For our money, it is more likely that Roloff went with a pair of nice photos and her daughter-in-law just happened to not be in the one with her husband. Also can't overlook that Amy Roloff is still celebrating her new marriage and could be too busy to hatch family spats over social media.