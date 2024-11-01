‘Gossip Girl’ Star Expecting First Child: Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson Confirm Pregnancy

Hey, Upper East Siders, Chuck Bass is officially going to be a dad. Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and wife Amy Jackson revealed in a joint Instagram post on Oct. 31 that they are expecting a baby. The couple, who tied the knot in August, shared stunning images from a photoshoot, with Jackson showing off her growing and glowing baby bump.

Westwick and Jackson met at Silverstone Racetrack in 2021 and made things Instagram official the following year. In July 2022, they made their red carpet debut at the National Film Awards. Last January, the duo got engaged in Switzerland and tied the knot on the Amalfi Coast in Italy in August. Their destination wedding came just weeks after they had a small civil ceremony in London. They told People after their Italy wedding they were looking forward to a life of adventures.

“For me, [marrying Westwick] means having a life partner to adventure with, to share love and support, to create a beautiful family, and to have each other’s backs throughout all of life’s moments,” Jackson shared. “It’s about building a future together and creating endless memories, knowing that we are a team through it all.” Added Westwick, “This all represents a new level of energy for a new adventure — the best one you can possibly have. I spent my life wondering who she would be, and then I found her.”

Many friends and fans took to the comments of the Instagram to leave well-wishes, including several Gossip Girl-themed ones for the CW teen drama. “Well hello upper east siders , looks like the cats out of the bag that there’s a bun in the oven 🙂 you know you love me XOXO GG,” @prachichauhanhere said.

@emily_coleman1982 commented, “Spotted: The infamous Chuck Bass strolling through the Upper East Side with his gorgeous, very pregnant wife on his arm. Looks like the bad boy billionaire is trading his signature scowl for a softer gaze these days. Could fatherhood be the one thing to finally tame NYC’s most notorious playboy? Or is it just another plot twist in the Bass saga? Only time will tell, XOXO Gossip Girl.”

While this will be the first child for Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson shares 4-year-old Andreas with ex, hotelier George Panayiotou. Jackson previously shared how she adores how Westwick is with her son, and she “can’t wait to see him as a father one day too.”