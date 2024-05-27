The latest Roloff family baby is here! Audrey Roloff, the wife of Little People, Big World son Jeremy Roloff, has delivered baby No. 4. The proud mama broke the news via her Instagram Story on Sunday; the child is a baby girl who was delivered in a home birth on Thursday morning.

"She's here!!!" Roloff wrote alongside a picture of the baby's arm. "It was dream birth and we've been soaking in all the cuddles and adjusting to newborn life as a family of 6. I can't wait to tell you everything. But for now … THESE ARE THE DAYS."

This is the fourth child for Audrey, 32, and Jeremy, 34. Their previous children are Ember, 8, Bode, 4, and Radley, 2. If the co-authors of A Love Letter Life have decided on a name for their newborn, they have not disclosed it to the public.

The experience of having baby No. 4 was not documented by TLC cameras; Jeremy and Audrey exited Little People, Big World back in 2019. Their current ventures include farming, running the relationship-centric brand Beating 50 Percent and hosting the podcast These Are The Days. Their published works include 2019's A Love Letter Life and 2021's Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love.

Jeremy, the son of now-divorced LPBW stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff, has yet to post about the news on social media. The same goes for his family members, including twin brother Zach Roloff and other siblings Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff.