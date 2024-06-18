'Little People, Big World': Jeremy Roloff Reveals Serious Pain He's Dealing With

Jeremy Roloff is opening about health problems that have impacted his daily life. In an Instagram post, the Little People, Big World star shared intense back pain he's been experiencing for several years that leaves him in severe and ongoing pain. "I've had reoccurring lower back pain for several years now that completely demobilizes me for days or even weeks," he wrote in part, noting he's finally committed to finding a solution.

He went on to describe more symptoms. "It seems like it's possibly a classic case of mobility loss causing imbalances and therefore improper muscular compensation that causes this. Last time it happened, about a month ago, I had x-rays and MRIs to rule out any disc issues – all looked good," he explained, adding, "Whatever it is, it causes me to not be able to stand up straight, look over my shoulder, lift things, or even sneeze without having to get into child's pose." He's been keeping up with some social media pages he tagged to help find additional solutions.

Roloff left reality television behind in 2018. But he and his wife, Audrey, have kept fans updated on social media, including their expanding family. The family of six welcomed their new daughter, Mirabella May Roloff, in May. His post about the back pain was posted on May 21 ahead of his newborn's birth. He noted that he was concerned about being able to be present for his family when the baby came.

They announced their exit from the show on social media in July 2018. "After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come," a Facebook post noted, as reported by In Touch. "A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can't say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride." Aside from family feuds shown on the show, Audrey revealed she and her husband "didn't want to raise our kids on TV" and that the show "didn't align with what we wanted."