'Little People, Big World' Stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Cool off With Kids During Hawaii Getaway

Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are living it up in Hawaii with their children. InTouch Weekly reported that the family traveled to Maui for a few days filled with fun and relaxation. Interestingly enough, while discussing their family vacation on social media, Audrey noted that she actually won the trip and that they finally got to enjoy it after putting it off due to their busy schedules.

On Audrey's Instagram Story, she explained to her followers that she won the trip for his family. She won the vacation some time ago, as she noted that they were finally able to cash in on his prize because they were previously unable to due to raising their children and, of course, the state of the world. Audrey wrote, while referencing the essential oils company that she works for, "So, we are here because I won this trip. I have actually won quite a few trips but have never been able to go because of timing of babies or book launches or pandemics."

Audrey then posted a photo of a sunset that they were able to experience while on their Hawaiian getaway. Alongside the image, she wrote, "We were very excited to finally be able to come to this one – especially since Maui has such a soft spot in our hearts." This recent trip marks one of the family's first with their newest addition, baby Radley. In November, Audrey and Jeremy, who also share daughter Ember and son Bode, welcomed their third child together. At the time, Audrey shared the news and told her fans that her delivery was, thankfully, "harmonious."

"Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff," Audrey wrote. "We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery." The former reality star continued, "A word that I had been praying over this birth was 'harmony.' And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences." Jeremy also took to social media to weigh in on their exciting news. In particular, he praised his wife for her "immense strength and surrender" during the delivery process and added, "I'm completely amazed at her." The Little People, Big World alum continued, "The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy, thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. Cheers to Radley!"