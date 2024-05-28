'Little People, Big World': Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Reveal Name of Baby No. 4

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are soaking up all the sweet moments with the newest member of their family – daughter Mirabella May Roloff. The Little People, Big World couple announced the birth of their fourth child on Monday, May 27, sharing her name along with the other details of her birth.

Mirabella was born at the Roloffs' home at 4:29 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, weighing 8 lbs., 12 oz. Audrey took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing photos from her home water birth alongside photos of her new family of six, which also includes the couple's daughter, 6-year-old Ember Jean, and their sons Bode James, 4, and Radley Knight, 2.

"She's here!!! Welcome to the world Mirabella May Roloff," the mother of four wrote on social media. "8lb 12oz and born peacefully at home on May 23rd at 4:29 am. It was my dream birth and so many things I had prayed for and envisioned for months leading up came to fruition. I can't wait to tell you the story soon! But for now we are soaking in all the cuddles and adjusting to newborn life as a family of six. These. Are. The. Days."

She added soon after on her Instagram Story more photos from the home birth and sweet moments with Mirabella in the days since, writing, "I can't wait to tell you the story of her birth. It was an absolute dream. We recorded it and I can't stop watching. There is nothing like the after birth high."

Jeremy also shared the big baby news on his own social media. "Please welcome Mirabella May Roloff to planet Earth!" he wrote alongside photos from the birth of his second daughter. "Audrey delivered her in our bedroom, and it was a profound experience being that intimate and close to the moment. Audrey is a superhero, and Mirabella is beautiful. Very grateful." He concluded, "Family of six Haha let's GOOO."

The former reality TV couple, who appeared on the TLC series until 2018, first announced they were expecting their fourth child together in November. "Secret's out... Baby #4 is on the way!!!" they wrote on Instagram at the time in a joint post. "We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!"