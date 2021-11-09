‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Reveals Why She Agreed to Get Married at Roloff Farms (Exclusive)

While some Little People, Big World fans were surprised to see Amy Roloff and Chris Marek decide to get married on Roloff Farms, the newlyweds couldn’t have pictured a more perfect place to tie the knot. Ahead of Tuesday’s two-hour Little People, Big World special, Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After, Roloff told PopCulture.com it was actually Marek who helped her come around on the venue for their August wedding.

“I think the thing Chris reminded me of when we were considering Roloff Farms to be the venue space is this is where he met me,” Roloff shared. “This is where our relationship started and grew.” While the TLC personality initially wasn’t sure about tying the knot on the farm she once owned with ex-husband Matt Roloff, ending her time on the farm with her happily ever after was a perfect bookend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When Chris brought that out, I was like, ‘Wow you’re right,’” she said. “To me, it was the final moment of a great place where another married life of mine was and I raised the kids, but it was also the beginning of a new life I love. Now we’re riding off into the sunset.” Marek chimed in, “In the end, I can’t imagine anyone thinks it should have been anywhere different.”

After making it official on Aug. 28, Roloff and Marek are ready for their next adventure together, including a Hawaii honeymoon. “I think it’s just sharing those adventures and experiences together, whether it be bowling or going out on a big motorcycle ride,” Roloff shared. For those who have been following her journey since the beginning, Roloff hopes Happily Ever After can be a reminder that it’s never too late to find love.

“I just hope that people see in a second relationship for me — and a first for him — that love comes at any point in your life,” she told PopCulture. “You may be looking for it, you may not, but at least be open to it. Because it’s a wonderful thing when it comes into your life or comes back into your life.” Don’t miss the two-hour Little People, Big World special, Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After, airing Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.