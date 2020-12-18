'Little People, Big World' Family Speaks out Following Jacob Roloff Molestation Reveal

✖

After former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff revealed on Instagram Tuesday that he was allegedly molested by a member of the TLC series' production staff, his family reached out to show their support. Roloff, 23, claimed he was molested by executive field producer Chris Cardamone and considered speaking out in November 2015. The former reality TV star chose to come forward now because it is still a "traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development."

Roloff's mother, Amy Roloff, was among the first members of the family to reach out. "I love you forever and always Jacob. I'm proud of you. Now you don't have to feel alone and carry this around anymore," Amy, who still stars on the series, wrote. His father, Matt Roloff, said he was "very proud" of Roloff for speaking out, reports E! News. Roloff's wife, Isabel, also commented, "Proud to know you, proud to love you, proud to be your wife."

His sister Molly Roloff, who has rarely appeared on LPBW, shared her support. "Very very very proud of you, brother," Molly wrote. "Know that I'm with you 100%." Audrey Roloff, the wife of Roloff's brother Jeremy Roloff, said she liked Roloff's message, "Asking harder preliminary questions." "Hate that you had to live through this Jacob. We love you and are for you (sic)," Audrey, who left the show with her husband in 2018, added.

Roloff did not go into details of the alleged incident, but he said he shared his experience to help others understand his beliefs and the costs of featuring young children on reality television. "By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly," Roloff wrote. "Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general."

Roloff left the show in 2016 after he turned 18. He was critical of the way his family was portrayed, and he criticized the "voyeurism" involved in the reality television industry this week. The show still airs and is one of the longest-running reality shows in television history. Its 21st season aired earlier this year.

In response to the allegations, TLC told USA Today the alleged encounter involved a "third party connected" to the show's production. "We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities," the network continued. "Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time."