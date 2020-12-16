'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Reacts to Son Jacob's Allegation He Was Molested by Show's Producer

✖

On Tuesday evening, former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff penned a message on Instagram in which he accused a member of the TLC show's production of molesting him. Roloff claimed that Chris Cardamone, an executive field producer on Little People, Big World, sexually abused him as a child. In light of this accusation, many of Roloff's fans have flocked to his post in order to offer their support. Roloff's mother, Amy Roloff, also commented on the post to share her support for her son.

Roloff wrote in his Instagram message, which was captioned with the word "Libertad" aka "Freedom," that he will not be sharing any details about the alleged encounter publicly. However, he wrote that he hopes that Cardamone is "never allowed around children again." In response to his post, fans offered the former reality star nothing but support. His mother, Amy, who currently stars on Little People, Big World, also sent her son some love in the comments section. She wrote, "I love you forever and always Jacob. im proud of you. Now you don't have to feel alone and carry this around anymore."

In his post, Roloff wrote that he initially began to think about releasing a statement about this matter back in November 2015 after Cardamone texted him years after the alleged incident. He wrote that he is sharing this story now "as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development."

He continued, "By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly. Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general."

Roloff concluded his post by stressing that he does not blame any of his family members for this alleged incident. He wrote that "all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members." The former reality star also wrote that he stands in solidarity with all silent survivors of sexual abuse. While Little People, Big World is still on the air on TLC, Roloff has not been on the show in years. Since leaving the show, he has been vocally critical of it.