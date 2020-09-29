'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Returning to Family Farm for Pumpkin Season

✖

Little People, Big World fans can celebrate knowing that Amy Roloff is back on Roloff Farms for pumpkin season. While the TLC personality distanced herself from her family's farm last year, citing "confrontation" as one of the many reasons she was less involved in the signature season, Roloff reassured her followers on Instagram Monday she would be back for the socially-distanced season this year.

"Fall is here. Woohoo! That means Pumpkin season is here too. Roloff Farms is open for pumpkin season," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her fall-themed home entryway. "It’ll still be a fun family time just a different kind of fun because of the challenging times we are in. I’ll be there in costume helping out in the fall pumpkin season festivities. Hope to see some of you there in mask and to say hi."

Roloff's followers were thrilled she would be around to say hello to fans on the family farm, despite any difficulties she has had with ex-husband Matt Roloff over the years. "Aww I’m so pleased you're going to be there this year Amy," one person wrote. "Happy Fall in your new home Amy!" another commented. "Happy to hear that you will still be at the farm for the fall festivities! You go girl!!!"

Last year was a little different for Amy, who shared a photo with fiancé Chris Marek to Instagram in October 2019. "Though I’m not a part of Pumpkin season as much as I want or can be this year, for various reasons, I’ll always love seeing and meeting so many of you that come," she captioned the picture. "I’ll share some stories of people I’ve met so far this year, stories shared that impacted me."

When one fan asked at the time why she wouldn't be on the farm as much, she responded, "Just not as much this year. It’s changed for me now and because I choose not to be a part of a confrontation that could have impacted others from an ultimatum that was said to me if followed through."

Despite Amy returning to the farm, there's still drama ahead on the new season of Little People, Big World, premiering on TLC on Wednesday, Sept. 29. "I’m kind of sad, how 30 years can be just put in a box, and poof, I'm out," she says in the trailer for the new season.