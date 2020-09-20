'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Shades Ex Matt After Claiming TLC Series Is Dramatized

✖

Amy Roloff disputed her ex-husband Matt's claim that Little People, Big World has been unduly dramatized. Last week, Amy joint an Instagram Live stream with her friend Lisa Dixon to discuss the show. Along the way, they talked about Matt's claims that the drama on their TLC reality show is played up for the sake of the camera.

Matt Roloff has occasionally claimed that the on-screen "drama" of Little People, Big World is often generated for the sake of the show, and is not legitimate drama within his family. One of the biggest cases of this came in April, when Matt claimed that an argument in a brand new episode at the time between him and Amy was entirely fake. Amy seems to disagree, and while she and Dixon did not call Matt out by name in their livestream, it was clear who they referred to.

"I have never been in a position when we filmed that it's scripted or 'let's cause drama here,' or 'do this' — it's not like that," said Dixon, who has joined the Roloff family on TV from time to time. "So for people to have mentioned that other cast members, may that's what they do, but that's not what you do."

"It doesn't come from me... Since day one, I've always struggled with that," Amy agreed. "Because the cameras are in my face, I don't want to be a different person than what I am in everyday life."

Matt has become increasingly critical of Little People, Big World over the years, but this spring he took it to another level by calling out the on-screen depiction in real-time. According to a report by In Touch Weekly, he said: "When Amy and I argued about whether it's a neck or a flag lot, we were just trying to make television. We know that those are the kinds of arguments back-and-forth that create interest and people like to hear."

"Unfortunately, some people don't get the humor in all that, they take it real seriously, they get mad at one of us, but it’s all just sort of poking each other in the rib to create some drama," he continued. "I like to joke with people that I don't do drama in normal life, I like to only get paid for my drama. So, when we're doing the show, we create drama. And Amy does, too. We're both doing the same thing."

Critics in the comment sections of the family's Instagram posts suggest that Matt is just trying to deflect the commentary about his and Amy's divisive divorce. The couple split up in the midst of their reality show, and fans were not shy about taking sides in the matter. Staged or not, Little People, Big World returns next week with a brand new season beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.