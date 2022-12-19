'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Reflects on 'Sad' Family Drama

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is still struggling to come to terms with the drama surrounding her ex-husband Matt Roloff's attempt to sell a portion of Roloff Farms. In a clip from the upcoming Dec. 20 episode, Amy shares her conflicted feelings about helping Matt during a conversation with her husband, Chris Marek. While Amy is willing to help Matt, she is sure their children will not be coming to the farm.

"I'll admit, it's not like I am 100 percent jumping up and down for joy because I still think I have some personal emotions and thoughts behind, you know, the farm, and what has gone down and everything," Amy told Marek in the clip published by Entertainment Tonight. The conversation came amid the ongoing family drama that has left Matt estranged from his sons Jeremy Roloff and Zach Roloff. Matt refused to sell them the land because they could not afford his price, but he has since struggled to find a buyer. In fact, Matt teamed up with iTrip.net Vacation Rentals in October to turn the lot into a short-term rental.

Marek told Amy that he still has some hope that she and Matt's children will come to the farm during pumpkin season so their grandchildren could enjoy the season. Amy is not as hopeful. She noted that there are many "changes" going on within the family dynamic.

"The farm will always be Roloff Farms," Amy told the cameras. "The Roloffs grew up there. But there's a part of me that can definitely understand and see why not all the kids would be there because they don't consider it their farm anymore. Maybe in time, that will change depending on what happens to this farm, but I think at this very second it's Matt's farm. It's their dad's farm, and it's sad."

The dispute has hung over the entire season of LPBW. It began in May, when Matt decided to sell a part of the farm for $4 million, and publicly claimed that Zach and Jeremy were not interested in buying the land. Zach then called his father out on Instagram, accusing him of misleading fans. Earlier this season, Zach and his wife Tori Roloff said they were skipping pumpkin season. At one point, it looked like Amy would as well.

Although the issues are still there, Zach reconnected with his father in an episode that aired earlier this month. Matt went to Zach's home in Washington so he could spend more time with Zach's youngest son, Josiah. Zach also showed his father a bridge he built over a river on his property. The meeting went well, but fans will have to keep watching LPBW to see if the father-and-son duo can put their differences behind them. New episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and stream on Discovery+.