'Little People, Big World' Star Zach Roloff Shocks With South America Trip Decision

Zach Roloff shared plans to take a solo trip to South America without his wife Tori or their three children. Since his father, Matt, decided to sell Roloff Farms, the Little People Big World star has become entangled in family drama. On Nov. 15, Zach, 32, announced that he would travel alone to South America for a soccer tournament without his wife Tori or their three children, Jackson, five, Lilah, two, and Josiah, seven months. He shared a photo of his international team and the event flier on his Instagram profile. The reality star wrote in the caption, "I am headed to Bogota, Colombia, next to play futsal against teams from Mexico, Colombia, Paraguay, Guatemala, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Peru! It's going to be another incredible tournament, and I can't wait. These tournaments are not just fun but also help elevate the dwarf community's voice in these countries where disability groups aren't as recognized still as in say the United States."

Zach continued, "We still have a ways to go in some areas, but you realize how far we are ahead once you go to one of these countries. Things like lower toilets and consistent ramp accessibility are close to non-existent. "Our team has opened a go fund me to help with a few extra costs for our attendance. The link is in my bio and stories. I'll be posting regular updates when I am there so everyone can follow along. This money will go towards coaching, travel and game day expenses. *This go fund me does not benefit me directly* but will greatly help the team and tournament I am apart of," he emphasized.

Family conflict over Matt Roloff's decision to sell the pumpkin farmhouse has coincided with Zach's solo getaway. An Instagram post by the TV personality on Nov. 14 addressed his ongoing feud with his father. Zach shared a selfie on the social media site and invited his followers to speak to him "about anything." On social media, the father of three posted a selfie and urged his fans to ask him "about anything." He wrote in the caption, "Just me for a change. Curious what everyone has to say at the moment about anything." He was immediately questioned about the falling out with his dad Matt by his one million followers. A person asked, "How comfortable are you having to air the disagreement with your dad with all of America?" Zach answered, "@anniewukelic not okay with it. It's definitely expedited some things." Zach, however, didn't respond to any other comments about the family tension.

Others blamed Matt's girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, with one user commenting, "not only did she come between your parents, but now between the kids. Matt will never get it unfortunately." The Sun recently reported that Chandler quit the show and plans to move to Arizona full-time after falling out with Matt's children. A source told the publication, "Caryn is completely done. She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air, and too much family drama." They continued, "She feels as though she's the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn't want to be a part of it anymore." Chandler has not stated that she is leaving the TLC series.