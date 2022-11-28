'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Avoids Pumpkin Season With Ex Matt Roloff

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff makes a major decision in this week's episode. The longtime TLC star told her husband, Chris Marek, she does not plan on being involved in Roloff Farms tours with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, during this year's pumpkin season. This season has been one of the most dramatic in LPBW's history, with Matt and Amy's son Zach Roloff already announcing he did not want to be involved in pumpkin season either.

"We kind of need to talk to [Matt] about pumpkin season, whether we're going to be a part of it," Marek told Amy in a preview published by Entertainment Tonight. However, Amy needed more time to consider her options before telling Matt if they plan to work together. She is concerned about the future of the family's property, especially after Matt announced plans to sell part of it.

"Before I commit to that, I've got to get my head around it," Amy told Marek. "Obviously the north side part of it is up for sale, so I have to get more info as to what... this year looks like." She wanted to know more about how the sale would affect tours. "It's been quite some time since I moved off the farm," Amy explained in the preview. "I feel disconnected."

Marek's own involvement in the farm only began last year, after he gave a wagon tour. The Roloff family gave him some tough love after his first pumpkin season. "He might have had a little rough start... but he did fantastic the rest of the time," Amy told the cameras.

Although there are still many happy memories for Amy, she was not sure those could help her briefly forget the family drama. While Marek was happy to help Matt again, Amy is still unsure. "Pumpkin season has lost its lure for me now," she said.

The ongoing season of LPBW has been dominated by the property sale drama. Earlier this year, Matt decided to sell part of the farm for $4 million, with Matt publicly claiming that Zach and Zach's brother, Jeremy Roloff, were not interested in buying it. Zach surprisingly called out his father on Instagram, accusing him of misleading fans. Earlier in the season, TLC aired footage of Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, revealing that they were skipping pumpkin season too.

The sale did not go as Matt planned. In October, Matt announced he was turning the property into a short-term rental with iTrip.net Vacation Rentals. The TLC star admitted that this was "plan B" and not how he hoped the situation would develop. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, is reportedly planning to live at their home in Arizona full-time. Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and is available to stream on Discovery+.