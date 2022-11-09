'Little People, Big World': Realtor Reveals Why Matt Roloff Changed Tune About Selling Farm

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff recently revealed that he was no longer selling a portion of Roloff Farms. Instead, he has decided to transform this part of the property into a short-term rental. As CheatSheet noted, realtor Juli Martin explained why Matt decided to go forward with this new plan for Roloff Farms.

Martin, from the boutique agency LUXE, spoke to Forbes and shed some insight into why Matt might have decided that a short-term rental was a better option for Roloff Farms. According to the realtor, the decision may have had something to do with the fact that Roloff Farms has been featured on Little People, Big World for so many years. She began, "There's all the associations in the show, of the inherent drama of television." Martin continued, "Also, people have watched the house's evolution — they know every detail of every remodel. There's no mystery. They can go back through the footage and find out exactly what was done and when. But I'm not sure if that's a disadvantage or advantage."

In October, Matt revealed some big news about Roloff Farms. On Instagram, he let his fans know that the property would soon be available for short-term rentals. He explained that he was partnering with iTrip.net Vacation Rentals for this new experience. Thanks to this partnership, they will be able to "open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home." Matt noted that they still had some work to do before it would be available for rentals, but that more information about the topic would be on the way "soon."

Matt continued to reflect on his "PLAN B idea," writing, "We realize this #staycations style homes aren't for everyone but it's my hope many families will be able to pull together and have family reunions in this home. Who knows maybe even our family will reunite one weekend at the old house.. at this point … we are not live yet but working feaverously (sic) to get it ready before year end."

There's been a significant amount of drama surrounding the sale of Roloff Farms. More specifically, the sale of the farm has caused tension between Matt and his son, Zach Roloff, who previously expressed interest in purchasing a portion of the property. Now that Roloff Farms isn't being sold to an outside buyer, it's possible that the drama might finally come to an end.