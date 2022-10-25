'Little People, Big World': Massive Update on Future of Roloff Family Home

As of late, there's been a great deal of drama surrounding the sale of Roloff Farms. Now, Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has offered a major update on the future of the property. On Instagram, Matt announced that he's turning a portion of Roloff Farms into a short-term rental.

In a lengthy caption, Matt explained that he originally put the small side of the farm up for sale. However, after receiving interest from numerous parties, he decided to go in a different route for the property. He explained that he eventually decided to pull the farm off of the open market so that he could partner with iTrip.net Vacation Rentals for a new experience. Thanks to this partnership, he is going to "open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home."

At the moment, he still has a couple of things left to determine before the property is open for rentals. But, he did promise that there will be more information on the way "soon." Matt thanked iTrip.net for helping him come around to this "very exciting PLAN B idea" for Roloff Farms. He continued, "We realize this #staycations style homes aren't for everyone but it's my hope many families will be able to pull together and have family reunions in this home. Who knows maybe even our family will reunite one weekend at the old house.. at this point … we are not live yet but working feaverously to get it ready before year end."

There has been much talk about Roloff Farms over the past year. Earlier this year, Matt revealed that he was putting a portion of Roloff Farms up for sale after his two sons, Zach and Jeremy Roloff, decided to not go forward with a joint sale. This news led to even more strife for the family, with Zach even calling Matt's announcement "extremely misguiding" in a since-deleted comment on Instagram. Zach added, "My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out. Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay. This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain." Now, it appears as though Roloff Farms is staying in the family, albeit with some short-term rentals on the side.