'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Finds Solution to Wedding Drama With Ex Matt

During the Little People, Big World season premiere last month, Matt Roloff urged his ex-wife Amy Roloff to hold her wedding at Roloff Farms, where she lived with Matt for nearly 30 years. Amy was not a fan of the idea at first, but a source told The Sun this weekend that she has relented. Amy, 56, now reportedly plans to marry Chris Marek, 56, on Roloff Farms in Oregon.

The Sun's source said Amy believes the farm is an easy option for her and Marek, who originally planned to marry last year before the coronavirus pandemic delayed it. "Amy and Chris are now planning to have the wedding at the farm, and it will be in three months, things are coming together," the source explained. Matt, 59, came up with the idea and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, came around to the idea in the hopes that it would "keep things cordial" between the two couples.

"The reason Amy didn't want to have it at the farm at first is because of the emotional history there, and she didn't know if everyone was on the same page yet," the source told The Sun. Chandler is not a "huge fan" of Amy and feels they are "more acquaintances than friends," the source said, but she wants to see the Roloff family happy and hopes the wedding will help everyone "move on." The source said the Roloffs are also taking "strict health and safety regulations" seriously for the event.

The relationship between Amy and Matt has warmed up quickly, as it was just a few weeks ago that a source told The Sun that Matt hadn't received a wedding invitation yet. But a source told The Sun this weekend that this was because Amy and Marek were still deciding on a venue. Amy and Matt's relationship has become "a lot more amicable" lately since the two couples have spent more time together. "They just want to be mature and move on with their lives for the sake of their kids, but that's not to say there won't be disagreements in the future, as everyone knows what Amy and Matt are like," the source said.

Matt and Amy split in 2016 after 27 years of marriage. The spit was tense, especially when Amy finally moved off the family farm last season. In last month's season premiere, Matt and Chandler paid a cordial visit to Amy's new house. At one point, Marek broke the awkward silence by noting that they still needed a wedding venue. Matt then suggested they hold it at the farm, an idea that surprised everyone, including viewers at home. Amy wasn't supporting the idea, but Marek was "open" to it.

The next LPBW episode features Amy returning to Roloff Farms to work during the new pumpkin season. She missed last season for several reasons, including the death of her mother. In a preview clip, Matt admitted it was "tough" to go a whole season without Amy's help. New episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.