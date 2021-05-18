'Little People, Big World' Star Caryn Chandler Asks to Postpone Son's Harassment Trial

✖

Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler, who is dating Matt Roloff, has reportedly asked for a postponement of her son's harassment trial. Chandler's 22-year-old son Connor is set to go before a jury in Oregon on June 23, stemming from charges he incurred from "offensive physical contact" with his mother. He is alleged to have had "unlawfully and intentionally harass or annoy" Caryn, and according to The Sun, she wants the trial date moved due to her vacation plans with Roloff.

The outlet obtained court papers that explained, "The State was informed that Caryn Chandler would not be available for the trial setting on June 23, 2021, because she will be in the State of Arizona until June 27, 2021." However, this complicates the situation because Caryn is a "necessary witness as the listed victim in this case." The outlet notes that the court documents do not explicitly state that Caryn and Roloff will be in Arizona on vacation when Connor's trial begins, but it does report that they are currently visiting the state. At this time, no new trial date has been set.

Notably, Connor pleaded not guilty to the two harassment charges he faced involving his mother and was slapped with additional charges. Connor is facing charges of "attempted use of physical force or the threatened use of a deadly weapon" and "did unlawfully and intentionally damage property, the property of Caryn Chandler." At this time, he has not entered a plea for the additional charges.

Connor was arrested on Aug. 28, 2020, the same month a bench warrant was issued for his arrest for failing to appear at a settlement conference. He was subsequently released later that day. A spokesperson for the Oregon police department that took Connor into custody told The Sun he was picked up by officers while "partying" at a motel.

"When we arrested him, he was checked into a motel. The front desk called, stating the tenants were disruptive," the spokesperson for the department said. "They were partying; it sounds like. They were going in the lobby and were filming the front desk staff. They were asked to leave."

The spokesperson went on to say, "There were a lot of people in the motel room. When we showed up, we ran everyone, and he was in the room. He was arrested on the warrant." Another warrant was issued for Connor in November, which he turned himself in on. He previously told The Sun that he and his mother are on good terms despite the case.