'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Makes Surprising Admission About Ex-Wife Amy Roloff

In the upcoming episode of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff made a surprising admission about his ex-wife, Amy Roloff. Matt "missed" his ex-wife at Roloff Farms in the past year, admitting that it was "tough" without her. The former couple divorced in 2016 and they are now with other people. Amy is planning to marry Chris Marek later this year while Matt is dating Caryn Chandler.

The May 25 LPBW episode features Amy, 56, returning to Roloff Farms for the new pumpkin season. Matt, 59, also gives Amy a tour of the farm to show her the changes he has made. Amy was nervous at first, but she relaxed once she saw how the farm was doing. "I definitely said I would be participating in pumpkin season this year, but now that I’m officially not an owner anymore, it’ll definitely feel a lot different," Amy said in a confessional included in a clip published by HollywoodLife.

As Amy is seen walking up to Matt, he told her they were about a month behind their plans. "I invited Amy to come out and take a look at pumpkin season and where she would want to be positioned," Matt explained. The main reason Amy didn't participate last year was the death of her mother. Matt said it was "tough" to go a season without Amy at the farm. "We missed her and we wanted her there, but we understood," he said. "So this year, she jumped right back into her old role greeting people and being kind of the face of the family."

"It didn't feel as different or as weird as I would have thought, driving around the farm," Amy said. "I have a different perspective of this place. It's not mine anymore and what I'm doing is business. I'm pretty much a guest here." Fans will have to see how this all plays out on Little People, Big World, which airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Amy and Matt shared ownership of the farm during their marriage, which lasted almost 30 years. In the season premiere, Matt offered to buy Amy's share in the farm after she decided to move off the farm with Marek. Later, their son Zach Roloff said he was considering buying his mother's share. "When my mom moved off the farm, I put my hat in the ring to possibly buy her out on the north side," he said. "We've tabled the discussion for now, though, because our long-term farm employee... decided to rent out the house for a few months."

Meanwhile, Amy and Marek, 56, are planning their wedding. The two have been engaged since 2019 and planned to marry last year, but they postponed it because of the pandemic. In April, Amy revealed that the wedding will happen in late August or early September. "I can’t believe in about 4 1/2 months I’ll be married to this man - my friend and partner and love for the rest of my life," she wrote.