'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Teases Wedding Plan in Loving Post

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared a rare update on her future wedding to fiance Chris Marek. The two have been engaged since 2019 and hoped to marry in 2020, but they decided to postpone it after the wedding date did not work out. In December, Roloff, 56, confirmed she and Marek, 58, will marry in 2021. In her new post, Roloff revealed that their wedding will take place in late August or early September.

"Wow! The BIG day is getting closer," Roloff wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside a photo with Marek. "I can’t believe in about 4 1/2 months I’ll be married to this man - my friend and partner and love for the rest of my life." Roloff, who was previously married to Matt Roloff for almost three decades before their 2016 divorce, noted that she never thought she would meet someone she would want to marry again.

"The second time around (and last) is quite different in a [number] of good ways," she continued. "Yes, we’re different in many ways but also very together in others. Those difference[s] and togetherness encourages us to be our best, give and serve each other, support each other, appreciate our individuality and in it all, love each other so much. I’m very much looking forward to marrying this man. I’m thankful, grateful, faithful, and full of love. I pray and thank the Lord every day. What a blessing."

Roloff included several loving hashtags at the end of her caption, including "always hope," "full of love," "love always," and "prayerful woman." Her thousands of followers also noted how happy they were to see Roloff so in love. "Congratulations to you both," one fan wrote. "I'm so happy for the two of you. I wish you many years of good health, love and happiness!! I know that feeling," another fan commented. "I'm so happy that you have found your someone special. Many blessings to you both," another wrote.

In late December, Roloff shared a photo of herself outside a wedding boutique, wearing a sash with "bride to be" printed on it. "I'm over the moon with love for Chris and I. Here's to an exciting 2021 - full of Faith Love Hope," Roloff wrote in the caption. She included the hashtags "it's happening" and "wedding 2021."

Meanwhile, Matt is dating Caryn Chandler, his girlfriend since 2017. There have been rumors they are engaged, but they have not confirmed this. Little People, Big World is expected to return for a 22nd season in 2021, but TLC has not announced a premiere date. Roloff's son Zach Roloff and his wife Tori Roloff appeared to be shooting promotional photos for TLC in March, alongside their young children, Jackson and Lilah.