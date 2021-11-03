‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Reveal What’s Next After Wedding (Exclusive)

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are “better than ever” and planning for the future after the Little People, Big World stars tied the knot in a romantic August ceremony on Roloff Farms. Fans will get an inside look at their special day in the two-hour TLC special Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After, airing Tuesday, Nov. 9, and the happy couple told PopCulture.com they’re looking forward to the rest of their lives together.

For the couple, getting married was “that last button to the whole relationship,” Roloff explained. “We’re ready to do whatever it takes to make this relationship great, knowing there’s gonna be ups and downs and roller coaster rides — but that’s part of being in a relationship!”

The two are heading off to Hawaii on their honeymoon soon and have a 3,000-mile motorcycle ride down to Atlanta planned for June, which Roloff said is just the beginning of an exciting life together. “I think it’s just sharing those adventures and experiences together, whether it be bowling or going out on a big motorcycle ride,” the reality star shared.

Watching their wedding day back on the TLC special — especially the moment Roloff got to see her father and her future husband while walking down the aisle — has been a beautiful experience for the couple. “It’s going to be fun to watch and something we look forward to watching on our anniversary day,” Marek said.

Roloff hopes seeing her love story with Marek play out following her 2016 divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff will give people watching a new perspective on what a happily ever after means. “I just hope that people see in a second relationship for me — and a first for him — that love comes at any point in your life,” she told PopCulture. “You may be looking for it, you may not, but at least be open to it. Because it’s a wonderful thing when it comes into your life or comes back into your life.” Don’t miss the two-hour Little People, Big World special, Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After, airing Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.