‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Marries Chris Marek in TLC Wedding Special

Little People, Big World fans will get a front-row seat to Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s wedding day in the new special Little People, Big World: Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After, premiering Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET, TLC announced Thursday. The couple, who got engaged in September 2019, tied the knot in a romantic August ceremony on Roloff Farms in Oregon.

Fans will get to watch not just the ceremony, but the weeks leading up to the wedding, from food tastings to farm renovations and decor decisions. “With their wedding less than four weeks away, Amy & Chris still have a substantial to-do list,” TLC reveals in a press release. “Amy accepted ex-husband Matt’s offer to hold the wedding on Roloff Farms, but he’s building a new barn right next to the spot where they’ll be exchanging vows and they’re worried it won’t be finished in time.”

With all of the renovations, Roloff worries her wedding space will “be a construction zone,” so to try and relax, she heads on a girls’ trip with friends. Then, as the wedding approaches, Roloff’s worries shift to her father’s health and if he will be able to walk her down the aisle. “Finally, the family gathers to celebrate the marriage of Chris and Amy and it’s a day full of emotion and love as Amy starts her second act with her new husband,” TLC continues.

Roloff told PEOPLE in August, Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together. I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile.” While planning a wedding was certainly challenging, the reality personality and her new husband made it work. “Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it’s about the two of us – Chris and I,” she said. “It’s about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends.” Little People, Big World: Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After premieres Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.