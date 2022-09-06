Why Lindsie Chrisley's Ex Threatened to Sue Her

Lindsie Chrisley isn't backing down after an alleged lawsuit threat from ex-husband Will Campbell. The Chrisley Knows Best star, who also hosts The Southern Tea podcast, claimed in a recent episode ofCoffee Convos with Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry that Campbell, whom she split from last summer after nine years of marriage, was threatening to sue her if she didn't stop discussing him and the co-parenting of their 9-year-old son Jackson on her podcasts.

"I was told to stop talking about anything Will-related on the podcast," Chrisley said in the Aug. 11 episode. "I have been threatened that I'm going to be sued if I continue talking." Chrisley continued that after being accused of "cyber-bullying" her ex, she thought it was funny Campbell didn't mind being the topic of discussion when they were still married, accusing him of only having issues with it now that there was no financial benefit for him.

In a direct address, Chrisley told her ex, "So this is a public notice that you can threaten to sue me all you want to. Anything that I say on here, either I can back up what I said, or it's purely my opinion. I am commentating on the f-kery that is in my text messages, over the phone, or things that my son comes home telling me." She continued, calling Campbell's alleged threats "predatory behavior."

"And this is a public notice that I will discuss my co-parenting issues with Will publicly when I choose to do so. I feel like it's important for me to share certain information to protect the integrity of my story," she continued. "And I will freely talk about my life as I choose to. If they want to continue to prey and do whatever they chose to, I can't stop them, just like they can't stop me from speaking."

Chrisley continued that she's found it "so true" that you don't really know a person until you divorce them, "because who I thought I knew and who I know now is two totally different people." She declared, "I am not going to live my life being threatened for the rest of forever."