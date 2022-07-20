Lindsie Chrisley Reflects on 'One of the Loneliest Times' in Her Life

Chrisley Knows Best alum Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about a difficult period in her life. On the Fourth of July, Chrisley penned a message in which she reflected on the past year. In her post, she even referred to this period as "one of the loneliest times" that she's experienced to date.

Chrisley shared a number of Independence Day-themed photos of herself and her son Jackson to celebrate the holiday. In her caption, she wrote that this past Fourth of July was "happier" than the one that she celebrated last year. She added that all she's looking forward to "these days is progress." As she went on to explain, Chrisley has definitely progressed from where she was a year prior.

"This time last year I was getting ready to close on my house & file for divorce," Chrisley wrote. "I skipped out on the last family lake trip, to make sure things were in order for my transition. Feeling guilty & hiding everything that was going on." Despite the fact that this was "one of the loneliest times" in her life, she's still "grateful for the lessons it taught me along the way." Chrisley continued, "Guess you could say, we really blew it up. I told myself everyday, "Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it won't last forever."

In July 2021, Chrisley revealed that she and her husband of nine years, Will Campbell, were getting a divorce. The reality star shared the news via Instagram, writing, "While one door closes, another opens." She went on to reflect on her split from Campbell, "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

Chrisley and Campbell began dating in 2009. They eloped three years later, which was a point of contention between Chrisley and her father, Todd Chrisley. While Chrisley first filed for divorce from her husband in 2016, they later reconciled. During an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast that her parents' legal battle led to problems between herself and her ex. Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in early June of tax fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. They plan to appeal the verdict.

"I think that maybe things that have gone on in the past with Will and I, some rockiness with my parents, my parents' relationship with Will and you know, vice versa, his relationship with them, or lack thereof," Chrisley said on her podcast. "I think a lot of things kind of came to the forefront over these past two weeks. And Will was pretty much unwilling to switch with me, knowing that I needed to be in court and needed to be there with my family. And that was really hard."